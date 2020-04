Here's how daily life could change as states consider modifying stay-at-home orders We want to hear about those you've lost | Tracking US cases | Podcast

'It breaks my heart': Chris Cuomo shares wife's status CNN's Chris Cuomo, who has been sharing his experience since testing positive for coronavirus, announced his wife, Cristina Greeven Cuomo, has also been diagnosed with Covid-19 during an interview with his brother and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Social distancing: Trump set to unveil new guidelines President Donald Trump is set to unveil new guidelines on Thursday meant to help states loosen their social distancing guidelines even as business leaders and governors warn persistent testing shortfalls could hamper any effort to reopen the country.

Governor fires back at Trump: Testing is a quagmire President Donald Trump says he wants the states to handle coronavirus testing, but New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) says that the states can't handle it because they don't have the capabilities nor the supplies.

Officials: Easing shutdowns will come down to one thing State officials struggling with how to ease coronavirus shutdowns without setting off another deadly wave of infections say the decision will come down to testing capabilities.

Theory: US explores possibility Covid-19 started in Chinese lab

Treatments: What we know about the state of coronavirus vaccines and antibody tests As the US begins to discuss reopening the country, health experts and officials see the development of coronavirus tests, treatments and preventative strategies as crucial to taking the first step towards normalcy.

Reopening: 7 Midwestern governors announce their states will coordinate on reopening The governors of Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky announced Thursday that they will work in close coordination to reopen the Midwest regional economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo says social distancing plan extended to May 15 in New York • Expert: UK will likely have to maintain social distancing until a vaccine is available • AP report: China knew of pandemic danger in Wuhan even as officials downplayed risk of virus