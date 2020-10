Purdue Pharma agrees to plead guilty to federal criminal charges and pay more than $8 billion for its role in the US opioid crisis Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, has agreed to plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating the nation's opioid crisis and will pay more than $8 billion and close down the company.

Multiple states say the opioid crisis cost American economy over $2 trillion Opioid manufacturers have cost the American economy $2.15 trillion, according to a notice of claim filed in bankruptcy court by nearly every US state and many territories.

The Sackler family withdrew more than $10 billion from Purdue Pharma during the country's opioid crisis Members of the Sackler family withdrew more than $10 billion from Purdue Pharma and put the money in family trusts and holding companies as pressure intensified over the nation's opioid epidemic, according to court documents.

Opinion: Opioid settlements have a big downside On Monday morning, Americans woke up to news of another multimillion-dollar settlement by companies involved in the opioid trade. Four defendants -- McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. -- had agreed to pay $260 million. Three of the settling distributors put out a statement on Monday saying they strongly […]

Oklahoma judge miscalculated how much Johnson & Johnson would pay for the state's opioid crisis The Oklahoma judge who recently ordered pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in the state's opioid crisis says he made a mathematical error when calculating the judgment.

There's a battle for the suburbs in Florida. Who will win? • She is racing to get apathetic voters, especially those in the Black community, to 'wake up' • How six first-time voters view this election • Road to 270: Trump and Biden's paths to a 2020 election victory • Opinion: Trump should be 'unmuted' at the debate

The real reason Trump walked out of that '60 Minutes' interview On Tuesday, President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview with Lesley Stahl of "60 Minutes" and refused to return for a second interview alongside Vice President Mike Pence.