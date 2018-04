Court papers: Michael Cohen will assert his right against self-incrimination in the Stormy Daniels hush money case Michael Cohen, the longtime personal attorney for President Donald Trump, filed court papers Wednesday indicating he would assert his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination regarding his involvement in a hush money deal involving porn star Stormy Daniels and the President.

Conway: Trump defending Cohen because of unfair treatment White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday that President Donald Trump believes his personal lawyer Michael Cohen is being treated "unfairly" by federal authorities, making the remarks in an attempt to defend Trump's latest tweets on the matter.

Lawyers: Trump will be available to review Cohen raid material Lawyers for President Donald Trump told the judge they are hiring a forensics firm to comb through a trove of documents seized when the FBI raided the property of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and said the President will be available "as needed" to review materials to isolate those they believe are protected by attorney-client […]

Cooper: Is Trump sending a message to Cohen? CNN's Anderson Cooper says Donald Trump's tweets may be implying the President would pardon his personal attorney Michael Cohen if charges are filed.

Former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal cooperating Keith Davidson, the lawyer at the center of agreements with two women paid to keep silent about alleged affairs from more than a decade ago with Donald Trump, is cooperating with the probe into the President's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, Davidson's spokesman said Friday.

Opinion: What's lurking inside the Michael Cohen probe The news that the National Enquirer allegedly paid a doorman to keep quiet about unverified rumors of a "love child" fathered by Donald Trump is just one more in a long string of bombshells directly or indirectly related to Stormy Daniels.

Nikki Haley might be the most popular politician in America American voters of different partisan stripes don't agree on much nowadays, but they can agree on this: most of them approve of US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Authorities say former cop is the serial killer they've been after for 40 years A person believed to be the so-called Golden State Killer -- accused of 12 killings and 45 rapes across California from 1976 to 1986 -- is under arrest and in custody, FBI spokeswoman Angela Bell said Wednesday.

Ronny Jackson got drunk and wrecked a government car, Democrats say his colleagues claim A document compiled by the Democrats on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee lists a range of allegations detailed by what they say are 23 current and former colleagues by Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Veterans Affairs Committee.