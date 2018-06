A 28-year-old Latina Democratic Socialist ousts the fourth-ranked Democrat in the House The out-of-nowhere upset of Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in Tuesday's New York primary has stunned the Democratic establishment and shook up the party's likely line of succession to become the next House speaker.

Analysis: 4 major lessons from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's titanic upset in New York At first glance, the upset victory scored by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over 10-term Rep. Joe Crowley in New York's 14th District Democratic primary is no big deal for Democrats' chances of flipping the House in November. After all, the Bronx and Queens seat is overwhelmingly Democratic and has zero effect on Democrats' fight for the majority.

Romney wins GOP primary in Utah Senate race On the Senate campaign trail, a Utah voter tries to give Mitt Romney a handful of re-elect Donald Trump buttons.

Why the 2018 midterm elections matter Beyond the balance of power in Congress, the 2018 midterm elections' impact will be felt at every level of government for at least the next decade. Learn what the effects might be.

Does Nancy Pelosi have the votes? Consider this scenario: Democrats win the 23 seats they need to retake the House majority. The party gathers for a vote for its next speaker. And Nancy Pelosi can't secure a majority of the votes.

Sarah Sanders to receive Secret Service protection White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to receive Secret Service protection as soon as Wednesday, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN, but they did not specify how long it will last.

GOP strategist accuses Sarah Sanders of 'victim shopping' Republican strategist Stuart Stevens criticizes White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders' feud with a Virginia restaurant that asked her to leave.

Rep. King says retweet of Nazi sympathizer was unintentional -- but he won't delete it Rep. Steve King, the anti-immigration hardliner, said Tuesday he didn't realize he retweeted a message from a self-described Nazi sympathizer who has expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Jim Acosta: I was heckled at Trump rally -- until this happened It was fitting that President Donald Trump chose his rally in South Carolina Monday night to thank film director David Lynch for his recently announced support. Lynch, who is best known for such cinematic trips into the surreal as "Blue Velvet" and "Wild at Heart," could not have directed the scene any better.