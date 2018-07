Cupp: For once, a united press corps? HLN's SE Cupp praises the press for its show of solidarity after CNN's Kaitlan Collins was barred from an open press event in the White House Rose Garden for asking what the White House called "inappropriate" questions.

Reporter to Sarah Sanders: Why did Trump lie? White House press secretary Sarah Sanders defends President Donald Trump's contradicting June tweets on the immigration bill, placing blame for its failure on Democrats.

Giuliani says he wants the public to hear the Cohen tapes President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that he wants the public to hear more of Michael Cohen's recordings as he continued to claim that they vindicated Trump.

Giuliani: Cohen tampered with Trump tape President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani says Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen tampered with a taped conversation between Cohen and the President.

Trump threatens shutdown over wall, immigration President Donald Trump threatened to push the government into shutdown ahead of the coming appropriations deadline in September if Congress does not fund his border wall and change the nation's immigration laws.

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis hospitalized Civil rights icon and Georgia congressman Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized but is expected to be released Sunday, his spokeswoman says.