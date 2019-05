Analysis: Trump just channeled his inner Twitter troll If you've ever wondered what it would be like to see President Donald Trump do a dramatic reading of some of his angrier tweets about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional Democrats, wonder no longer! Because Trump did exactly that in a hastily-arranged press conference in the Rose Garden on Wednesday afternoon.

Trump responds to Pelosi's cover-up accusation President Donald Trump responds to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments that he is involved in a "cover-up."

Trump was irked at Pelosi's 'cover-up' remark before speech President Donald Trump said in impromptu remarks Wednesday that he told Democrats at the White House he couldn't work with them while they were pursuing investigations into him and his administration.

Analysis: 5 reasons why Pelosi doesn't want to impeach Trump House Democrats huddled Wednesday as Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to beat back a growing revolt over her oft-stated resistance to the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump. The meeting came after days of increased public willingness by high-ranking Democratic leaders to suggest that impeachment is the right move and now a question of when, not […]

Schumer: What happened at WH would make your jaw drop House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speak out after President Trump halted infrastructure policy negotiations and held an impromptu speech where Trump said he won't work with Democratic leaders.

Opinion: Pelosi is making a big mistake on impeachment House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is sitting on a political powder keg. With a President trying to goad her into launching impeachment, fulfilling the textbook definition of abusing power, she faces growing pressure from her caucus to let the House vote on starting the process. On Wednesday Democrats met behind closed doors once again to discuss […]

It just got harder for Trump to keep his tax returns a secret President Donald Trump has been consistent about very few things during his relatively-short political life. But on one front he has been adamant: He will not release any of his past tax returns.

NY state passes bill allowing Congress to request Trump's tax returns Democrats in New York state passed a pair of bills Wednesday that would allow Congress to get hold of President Donald Trump's state tax returns amid an escalating fight with top administration officials over access to the President's federal returns.