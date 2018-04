The President calls Michelle Wolf's stand-up act 'filthy.' The correspondents' association expresses regret about the comedian's performance. President Donald Trump ripped into the White House Correspondents' Association

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Michelle Wolf's controversial speech Comedian Michelle Wolf's savage takedown of everyone from President Donald Trump to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to the media was -- and will be -- the talk of Saturday Night's White House correspondents' dinner in Washington.

White House Correspondents' Association president speaks out President of the White House Correspondents' Association Margaret Talev defends the decision to have Michelle Wolf as the comedian at the dinner, saying "she had a message to deliver and she did."

Laughs, gasps as comedian roasts no-show Trump This year's White House correspondents dinner featured a deeply satirical edge and a variety of voices in an evening of provocative political humor.

Report: Ronny Jackson won't return as Trump's doctor White House physician Ronny Jackson will not return to his role as President Donald Trump's personal physician, Politico reports, citing two senior administration officials.

Analysis: There's a new Democratic agenda taking shape Entering 2017, and the dawn of the Trump era, the prevailing hit on suddenly powerless Democrats was that they had no message and, worse, no ideas. When it came to political combat, the party had been schooled by the President-elect, who understood that millions of Americans were hungry for some sort of populist revival.

Kasich: 'I didn't leave the Republican Party. The Republican Party left me' Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich expressed frustration with the current state of the Republican and Democratic parties Sunday amid rumors that he could pursue a 2020 presidential run.

Trump to address NRA's annual meeting President Donald Trump is expected to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting later this week in Dallas, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.