The nation reported a record 67,417 cases Tuesday. California, Florida, Arizona and Texas have become states to watch, Fauci says. With Covid-19 cases soaring in the US South and Southwest, the nation's public health experts fear the end is not yet in sight and wonder what normal will look like as the pandemic stretches on through the rest of the year.

Analysis: Trump offers delusion as Covid-19 surges Rarely has a president shown himself to be so unequal to a tragic national emergency.

Hospital data will be sent to the Trump administration, not the CDC • Live updates: Disease expert compares US virus response to a toddler • Battle between White House and Fauci rages on • Trump offers denial and delusion as pandemic crisis overtakes his presidency

Public battle still rages between White House and Fauci The public battle between President Donald Trump's economic and medical advisers stretched into another day after Peter Navarro, the senior White House trade official, apparently broke protocol by publishing an opinion article trashing Dr. Anthony Fauci late Tuesday.

Analysis: This Republican governor just showed the receipts to the coronavirus 'herd immunity' crowd Tate Reeves is the Republican governor of Mississippi. He's also an economics major who worked for a bank prior to getting into politics.

See what Trump supporters are saying as pandemic worsens CNN's Ed Lavandera speaks to voters in the traditionally conservative city of McKinney, Texas, where political analysts say President Donald Trump is vulnerable in the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

Ivanka Trump backs Goya and possibly violates ethics rule • New Ivanka Trump initiative tells out-of-work Americans to 'find something new' • Trump's Rose Garden event devolves into barely coherent rant

New police body camera footage reveals George Floyd's last words • Breaking: George Floyd's family files civil lawsuit calling killings by police 'a public health crisis' • New transcript reveals final moments of George Floyd's life