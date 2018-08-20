Optimism over easing of US-China trade dispute infects markets

Optimism over signs that China and the United States will start working to resolve their trade dispute helped stock markets across the world move higher on Monday. “Equity markets are buoyant ahead of the US-China trade talks which commence on Wednesday,” said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK. The talks slated for Wednesday and Thursday are the first since the US and China began slapping tariffs on tens of billions of dollars worth of goods, and according to the Wall Street Journal they are aimed at easing the dispute so US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can hold a summit in November.
