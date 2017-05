Mark Green, Trump's second nominee for Army secretary, drops out after backlash President Donald Trump's choice for Army secretary announced Friday that he is withdrawing his name from consideration.

Mark Green's controversial comments The nomination of President Trump's Army secretary Mark Green could be in jeopardy due in part to controversial comments he made regarding the LGBT community. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.

Green blasted Obama for supporting 'transvestites in uniform' Donald Trump's nominee to be Army secretary, Mark Green, wrote in a June 2013 Facebook post that then-President Barack Obama "supports transvestites in uniform."

Trump's nominee for Navy secretary withdraws President Donald Trump's nominee for Navy secretary, Philip Bilden, has withdrawn his name from consideration. CNN's Dana Bash reports.

Opinion: The white guys are back in charge Some said in 2016 vote gender didn't matter. Now the white guys are in charge again using power to strip rights, protections of women and most vulnerable, says Jill Filipovic

Senate version to be written by 13 men Just hours after House Republicans managed to pass a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, the Senate is signaling it will write its own proposal -- announcing a group of 13 Republican members who will be responsible for crafting the Senate's plan.

Here's a (partial) list of the pre-existing conditions the GOP bill may not cover The new health care bill, the American Health Care Act, could weaken protections for those with pre-existing conditions (aka a "health problem you had before the date that new health coverage starts") That's an estimated 52 million adults under 65. But the term "pre-existing condition" is, itself, vague -- and every insurance company has its […]

Cillizza: Now, these 20 Republicans face a tough re-election Less than 24 hours after they narrowly passed the American Healthcare Act, 20 Republican House members are already feeling the negative political effects of that vote.

8 charged in frat hazing death A Penn State fraternity and eight of its members were charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the hazing death of a student, the local district attorney's office said.