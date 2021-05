After many months of being told to mask up and keep their distance, millions are now grappling with when, whether and where to ditch or wear face coverings Vaccinated Americans spent the most normal weekend for more than a year exploring restored freedoms to gather without masks but also dilemmas over personal and collective responsibility sparked by new government health guidance.

Some people still need to mask up even if vaccinated. Are you one of them? The news flashed across the country -- mask-free at last!

'SNL' goes over the new mask rules in cold open "Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend's show with ridiculous everyday scenarios that attempted to answer questions surrounding the latest federal guidelines on mask requirements for fully vaccinated people.

Fauci urges Emory graduates to strive for 'even better normal' Anthony Fauci has used his experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic to call upon Emory graduates to fight societal divisiveness and work together to forge a new, "even better" normal.

Vaccinated? Gupta explains what you can do without a mask CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains what the new CDC guidance on wearing masks really means for vaccinated Americans.

Opinion: For the sake of children, keep wearing your mask We are compounding an important public health policy mistake.

CDC chief on masks: People should be honest with themselves • These workers put a personal face on the US' vaccination drive

