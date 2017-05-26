Opinion: Trump couldn’t cut Sean Spicer a break?

Here’s what I see when I look at Sean Spicer, President Donald Trump’s battered press secretary: A man who chews and swallows 35 pieces of gum every day, who routinely stands up before the assembled Washington media corps to offer himself up for a ritual flogging to deflect from the President’s latest misstep, and who knows he will never again be able to walk down the street without a passer-by reminding him that his entire life’s work as a Republican communications strategist has been rendered a cartoonish joke by a comedienne on a wobbly motorized podium.
Source:: CNN