Former fixer says the candidate was aware Russians were expected to offer dirt on Clinton, sources say Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, claims that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower in which Russians were expected to offer his campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton, sources with knowledge tell CNN. Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller, the sources […]

Cohen just dropped a collusion bombshell in the Russia investigation This may be the most important paragraph of Donald Trump's presidency:

Chris Cuomo: Be aware of who is selling you BS CNN's Chris Cuomo says American citizens must assess Trump's truthfulness for themselves.

WSJ: Top Trump Org. official subpoenaed to testify in Michael Cohen probe Allen Weisselberg, a top Trump Organization official and the company's longtime chief financial officer, has been subpoenaed to testify as part of the ongoing criminal investigation into President Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the investigation.

Anderson Cooper: The silence over tapes is deafening CNN's Anderson Cooper says longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg being subpoenaed brings us even closer to President Donald Trump's inner circle.

He sent up flares, but Trump never came to help About a month before Michael Cohen released his recording of a sensitive conversation he had with Donald Trump, the President's longtime attorney and adviser was agonizing over the silent treatment he was getting from his former boss.

Senator says Russians tried to hack her office Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said Thursday that Russians unsuccessfully attempted to hack her Senate computer network.

Trump's right: The economy is doing well and he deserves some credit President Donald Trump thinks he's overdue some credit for steering the strongest economy on the planet -- and he's probably right.

North Korea hands over possible remains of US troops An American military jet has left North Korea Friday after taking possession of what is believed to be the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War some 65 years ago, the White House said.