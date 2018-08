Gates returns for high-drama testimony against Manafort Paul Manafort's former deputy-turned-prosecutor's witness Rick Gates returns to the courtroom Tuesday for a second day of testimony against the former Trump campaign chairman.

Scaramucci: Trump thought Manafort was vetted In an interview with CNN's John Berman, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said that Paul Manafort and Rick Gates' problems started before the campaign and that he never saw anything nefarious happening.

Opinion: Rick Gates' brutal lesson for Paul Manafort Rick Gates' testimony in the Paul Manafort trial should teach the rest of the Trump campaign universe an important lesson: Criminals can't trust each other. And there are a number of people in this orbit who are undoubtedly and anxiously newly alive to this.

Inside the boutique behind Manafort's $48,000 lizard coat It wasn't the $12,000 pink pinstripe suit or the $48,000 blue lizard jacket that raised eyebrows. After all, House of Bijan is often described as the most expensive men's clothing store in the world, and Paul Manafort was just another good customer.

Erin Burnett: Gates admits he conned alleged conman CNN's Erin Burnett examines the testimony of Rick Gates, President Donald Trump's former deputy chairman, in the government's case against Paul Manafort.

Analysis: A tale awash in hidden millions and betrayal Prosecutors in the Paul Manafort trial are evoking a world of swaggering fraud, concealed millions and personal betrayal that allegedly festered in the lives of two big-time political operatives at President Donald Trump's side for crucial moments of his 2016 general election campaign.

Feds scrutinizing Michael Cohen's former accountant and bank loans Federal prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen have subpoenaed his former accountant and are examining whether financial institutions improperly granted loans to Cohen, according to sources familiar with the matter.