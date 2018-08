Two F-15 jets were scrambled after an airline employee took off without authorization from Seattle's airport An aircraft that took off without authorization and without passengers has crashed, officials at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said Friday night.

See stolen plane flying moments before crash Video appears to show the plane that was stolen by an airline worker flying in the sky moments before it crashed in a wooded area near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Witness: I thought planes were practicing for air show John Waldron, who took video of the airliner stolen from Sea-Tac airport in Seattle, said his first thought was that the planes, including two fighter jets, were practicing for an airshow.

Hear conversation between tower and man in plane Audio between the man flying the stolen plane that crashed in Seattle and the control tower has been released.

Omarosa says she was offered a job in exchange for silence Omarosa Manigault Newman, a former White House aide and reality TV star, claims in her forthcoming book that President Donald Trump's re-election campaign offered her a lucrative contract in exchange for her signature on a strict non-disclosure agreement after her ouster from the administration last year, according to an excerpt quoted in The Washington Post.

Michael Avenatti to Iowa Democrats: When they go low, hit them harder Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, positioned himself on Friday in Iowa as the only possible presidential candidate prepared to hit President Donald Trump as hard as Trump hits Democrats.