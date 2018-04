The FBI raid against Trump's personal attorney suggests the lawyer may be the bridge between two legal strands threatening the President There could be dark and unprecedented times ahead.

Opinion: This search warrant raid is a stunning move The search warrant raid on the office, home and hotel room of Michael Cohen, the personal counsel to the President, is an extraordinarily unusual and highly aggressive move by federal prosecutors. It sends a strong message that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation has uncovered a lead suggesting criminality related to Cohen's law office probably unrelated […]

Preet Bharara: Raid approved by people Trump picked Former US attorney Preet Bharara gives his take on Trump slamming the FBI for raiding his personal attorney's office.

FBI raid of his personal attorney's office ignites Trump's rage It was a photo-op meant to portray President Donald Trump at his most commanding: Flanked by senior military leaders, Trump was there to plot America's response to a suspected chemical gas attack in Syria.

Trump: Jeff Sessions made a terrible mistake President Trump criticized the FBI raid on the office and hotel room of his personal lawyer Michael Cohen, calling the raid a "disgraceful situation" and called out his Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself.

NYT: Mueller looking at $150K payment from Ukrainian billionaire A $150,000 payment to President Donald Trump's foundation in 2015 by a Ukrainian billionaire is being examined by special counsel Robert Mueller's team, The New York Times reported Monday, citing three people briefed on the matter.

Analysis: Trump has never been more likely to fire Mueller In the wake of the FBI raid on his personal attorney Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump is mad as hell. And he may just be willing to take a step considered to be a political nuclear bomb in Washington: Fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump: 'Major decision' on Syria soon President Donald Trump strongly condemned the "atrocious" chemical weapons attack in Syria during a Cabinet meeting at the White House Monday afternoon and said a decision on US action would be made over the next 24-48 hours.

Trump: Attack will be met forcefully President Donald Trump says the reported chemical weapons attack in Syria will be met with force and that the US is gaining clarity on who is responsible.