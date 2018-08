A 900-page grand jury report in Pennsylvania reveals shocking accusations of abuse by priests. The impact could change the church forever If the Catholic sexual abuse scandal that came to light in 2002 slowly unspooled through news reports, Pennsylvania's grand jury report landed like an atom bomb, dropping its online horrors all at once.

Report: More than 300 priests sexually abused kids A new grand jury report says that internal documents from six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania show that more than 300 "predator priests" have been credibly accused of sexually abusing more than 1,000 child victims.

Victims detail trauma: 'They stole the most sacred thing' It's been 70 years since Robert says he was sexually abused by a priest. And in the decades since, his wife and family suffered every day.

Chris Cuomo: We give justice to dead, but not living CNN's Chris Cuomo says Americans need to care more about the victims of child abuse and bringing their abusers to justice or we will never put a stop to it.

Clergy sex abuse hotline in Pennsylvania 'lit up' The clergy sex abuse allegations in Pennsylvania have prompted robust feedback from survivors, the state attorney general's office says.

All prosecutors can offer most victims is solace, DA says A district attorney is lamenting his office's inability to prosecute any sex abuse allegations against Catholic priests detailed in a Pennsylvania grand jury's report this week.

