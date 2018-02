Russians accused of creating US social media groups to interfere in election A federal grand jury in the District of Columbia returned an indictment Friday against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities accused of violating US laws to interfere with US elections and political processes.

Analysis: Mueller just made it impossible for Trump to continue to call this investigation a 'total hoax' On Friday afternoon, the Justice Department announced that special counsel Robert Mueller had indicted 13 Russian nationals for their roles in attempted meddling in the 2016 election.

Rep. Swalwell to Trump: Do you believe it now? Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell reacts to special counsel Robert Mueller issuing an indictment against 13 Russian nationals for meddling in US elections.

Californian pleads guilty to ID fraud tied to Russian probe A California man pleaded guilty to identity fraud in a second case unsealed Friday by special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into Russian interference in the US presidential election.

A top Trump campaign adviser is close to a plea deal Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates is finalizing a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's office, indicating he's poised to cooperate in the investigation, according to sources familiar with the case.

Schiff: Bannon is likely to be held in contempt The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Friday it's likely that Steve Bannon will be held in contempt of Congress after refusing to answer questions before the panel, which is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

First lady arrives solo at air base amid 2nd affair scandal First lady Melania Trump eschewed the traditional South Lawn couple's walk to Marine One on Friday amid another adultery allegation scandal, opting instead to drive separately ahead of President Donald Trump.