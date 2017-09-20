Oil set for biggest third quarter rise since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC extension

By Amanda Cooper LONDON (Reuters) – Oil headed for its largest third-quarter gain in 13 years as prices rose on Wednesday after the Iraqi oil minister said OPEC and its partners are considering extending or deepening output cuts aimed at reducing a global supply glut. Brent crude futures rose 64 cents to $55.78 a barrel by 1330 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 52 cents to $50.00. “With oil prices steadily appreciating, as investors become increasingly optimistic over OPEC’s effort to stabilize the saturated markets, the cartel should be encouraged to extend the current deal, which may fuel the upside,” FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said.
