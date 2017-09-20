Oil set for biggest third quarter rise since 2004, Iraq hints at OPEC extension

Hurricane wipes out power for 3.3 million as it barrels toward Dominican Republic Thousands of Puerto Ricans heeded the calls of government officials and have taken refuge in shelters as the Caribbean island braces for Hurricane Maria's direct hit early Wednesday.

Ferocious winds lash at CNN reporter in Puerto Rico CNN's Nick Paton Walsh gets battered by winds while Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico with 155 mph winds.

Maria hammers an economy that can't take much more Puerto Rico is years into an economic crisis. Now it's facing a natural disaster.

Trees, fences topple as Maria hits Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico since 1928.

They survived Irma only to find themselves in Maria's path Jessica Mangiaracina and Bob Perkins barely survived Hurricane Irma with their two children, and their nightmare isn't over yet.

Opinion: Besieged by storms, our neighbors need help As yet another hurricane descends into the Caribbean, vulnerable and often tourism-dependent nations are again being badly battered. Wednesday morning, Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico with 155-mph winds after devastating Dominica and other islands. After the physical impact, it will take years to rebuild; the long-term economic consequences will be even more devastating, if […]

'Rapid intensification' fuels major Atlantic hurricanes It usually takes several days to a week for a tropical storm to grow into a hurricane. But if conditions are just right, a powerful major hurricane can develop in just hours.