Oil price barrels ahead as OPEC flags meeting

Trump says no one could have predicted coronavirus. But two administration officials said in 2019 that the threat of a pandemic kept them up at night.

Dr. Fauci: Why the peak is coming, despite social distancing Dr. Anthony Fauci explains why even after weeks of stay-at-home orders and social distancing, the peak of coronavirus in the US is still yet to come.

Trump and Pence: White House says anyone 'in close proximity' to the two will get rapid virus test The White House will give rapid Covid-19 tests to anyone who will come in close proximity with either President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, CNN has confirmed.

Warning: Expert says this city may be next Covid-19 hotbed The infection control specialist who sounded the alarm about failures on the Diamond Princess cruise ship warns Tokyo could become "the next New York" if the Japanese capital does not make drastic changes to its coronavirus strategy. CNN's Will Ripley reports.

Empty beds: Hospital ship deployed to NYC with 1,000 bed capacity is only treating 20 patients

No work: Pandemic is catastrophic for nannies and cleaners Before the coronavirus had reached the US, Betania Shephard would clean about six to eight apartments and homes in a normal week. These days, nearly all of her clients have canceled. Some weeks, she hasn't been able to find work at all.

