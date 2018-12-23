Oil market likely to rebalance early 2019: OPEC ministers

Trump was mad at coverage of Mattis' resignation and therefore forced him to leave early, a source said President Donald Trump announced on Sunday he would replace Defense Secretary James Mattis at the start of the new year, two months earlier than Mattis' planned departure.

Opinion: The man who said Emperor Trump has no clothes Few who work at senior levels in the administration of President Donald Trump leave with their reputations unsullied. Even fewer leave on their own terms.

Source: Trump 'hates' Mattis resignation letter A source close to the White House says President Trump is angry about the resignation letter submitted by Defense Secretary James Mattis. CNN's Leyla Santiago reports.

Rand Paul: 'I'm very proud of the President' Republican Sen. Rand Paul said Sunday he's "very proud" of President Donald Trump for his decision last week to withdraw US troops from Syria.

This is how rare a Mattis-level resignation is ... CNN's John Avlon takes a look at the very rare high-profile breaks with presidents over policy throughout the years.

Opinion: Trump is failing our allies -- and encouraging our enemies Every week, I offer a glimpse of the kind of intelligence assessments that are likely to come across the desk of the President of the United States, modeled on the President's Daily Briefing, or PDB, which the director of national intelligence prepares for the President almost daily.

Order to withdraw US forces from Syria signed The order to withdraw US forces from Syria has been signed.

Beto O'Rourke issues pointed warning about Trump Outgoing Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke issued a pointed warning about what he sees as the threat President Donald Trump poses to American democracy, writing that "what's happening now is part of a larger threat to us all."

Trump told Turkey's Erdogan in Dec. 14 call about Syria, 'it's all yours. We are done' US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the possible withdrawal of US forces from Syria ahead of Trump's announcement of the move on Wednesday.