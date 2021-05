Cases have been dropping in the US as a second wave devastates India. Here's how various countries are holding up in their fight against coronavirus. • Worried about going back to the office? Tell us about it

Starbucks, Publix and other places loosen mask restrictions for fully vaccinated Starbucks, Publix and Walt Disney World are the latest companies to change their masking policies Saturday following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Smerconish: Give Trump credit for the vaccine Although President Trump does bear responsibility for a long list of failures in responding to the pandemic, he deserves credit for accelerating the vaccines, CNN's Michael Smerconish says.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: In the US, the Covid finish line is near In the United States, the finish line for the pandemic as we've been experiencing it for the past year-plus is very much in sight -- so much so that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially said so on Thursday: Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks indoors or out, or […]

Countries opening up to tourists — and keeping their doors shut Now that the world is starting to open back up, CNN Travel is helping you make plans for 2021 and beyond through these weekly round-ups of travel news.

School may return to almost-normal this fall Between the first 12-year-olds receiving their Covid-19 vaccines and new guidance that vaccinated people can remove their masks indoors, the outlook for school in the fall resembles what it was like before the pandemic.

Israeli strikes hit home in Gaza refugee camp, media offices as conflict intensifies • Photos: Violence escalates after clashes in Jerusalem • Tensions between Israel and Palestinians are sky-high. Here's what you need to know

Behind the scenes with Liz Cheney • Analysis: Here's what happens when political parties implode • Senior GOP senator 'offended' by House Republicans downplaying Capitol attack • Cheney: Some in GOP voted against impeachment out of fear for their lives