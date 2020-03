A health official on the coronavirus task force raised concerns about reports that young people are becoming seriously ill from the virus Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Catch up Be involved: Send your questions and stories

Trump claims saying 'China virus' is not racist

Doubling down: Trump asked about 'China virus' remark. See his answer CNN's John King says President Trump seemed to be "deliberately" singling out China and using a stigmatizing term to refer to the novel coronavirus.

Roll the tape: Don Lemon says Trump is gaslighting you As coronavirus cases in the US continue to grow, CNN's Don Lemon argues that President Donald Trump has been politicizing the pandemic since the beginning.

Dow erases all its gains since Donald Trump took office The Trump stock rally, which at its peak a month ago was robust and seemingly unending, has completely evaporated.

Pence backs Trump, even in chaos Vice President Mike Pence often flies under the radar at the White House, but his steadfast support plays a key role in the Trump administration.