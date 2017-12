The President's rhetoric and the White House's denials may not suffice in the current environment On Monday morning, a trio of women -- Rachel Crooks, Samantha Holvey and Jessica Leeds -- went on Megyn Kelly's NBC show to reiterate allegations of sexual misconduct against President Donald Trump that they first aired during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Women detail sexual allegations against Trump A group of women who have publicly accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment and assault will detail their accounts of being groped, fondled and forcibly kissed by the businessman-turned-politician at a news conference on Monday.

Senator: 'These allegations are credible; they are numerous' Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York told CNN on Monday that President Donald Trump should resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Anderson Cooper: Trump's witnesses problematic CNN's Anderson Cooper points out the flaws in the eyewitness accounts the White House claims disprove President Trump's alleged misconduct by his accusers.

Democratic congresswomen call for Trump investigation A group of Democratic congresswomen is calling Monday on the House Oversight Committee to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump, adding to a growing drumbeat of voices drawing fresh attention to accusations leveled against the President by numerous women.

Opinion: What Haley can do about Trump harassment accusations On Sunday, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, voiced her support for the many women who have publicly accused men of sexual assault -- including her boss, the President of the United States.

Kayla Moore: We're no bigots, 'one of our attorneys is a Jew' Roy Moore's wife, Kayla, argued that her husband is no bigot at a Monday night campaign rally, saying that "one of our attorneys is a Jew."

12-year-old interviews Roy Moore The America First Project, a pro-Trump political action committee, sent a 12-year-old girl to interview Alabama's GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Jones: Alabama is at a crossroads On the eve of the Alabama special election, Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones rallied a crowd in Birmingham calling on Alabamians to turn out and vote.