Obama visits father's native Kenya to open youth center

'No collusion': Trump touts Putin's vigorous denial US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin blew past the 90 minutes they were scheduled to spend with only interpreters at their sides on Monday, just hours after the US President blamed US policy for the dismal state of relations between the two countries.

Former CIA chief: Trump news conference 'treasonous' Former CIA Director John Brennan called President Donald Trump's performance at Monday's news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin "nothing short of treasonous."

Anderson Cooper: Disgraceful performance by Trump After a joint news conference with President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN's Anderson Cooper called Trump's performance "disgraceful."

Reporter asks Putin: Do you have compromising info on Trump? AP reporter Jonathan Lemire asks Russian President Vladimir Putin if he has compromising information on President Trump. In his answer, Putin claimed that he didn't know Trump was in Moscow in 2013 but that contradicts what President Trump said on February 10, 2014 in an appearance on Fox News.

The allies: Europe 'can't completely rely on White House,' German foreign minister says Germany's foreign minister said Monday that the European Union could "no longer completely rely on the White House," echoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's veiled criticism of US President Donald Trump a year ago and amplifying a war of words between the two allies.

The most stunning, shameful moment of Trump's presidency President Donald Trump had a golden opportunity on Monday to stare down Russian President Vladimir Putin and tell him, in no uncertain terms, that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election was totally unacceptable, and that if anything like it continued going forward, there would be major and serious penalties to pay.

Top Republicans in Congress break with Trump over Putin comments After President Donald Trump's stunning news conference Monday next to Russian President Vladimir Putin, members of Congress -- including some powerful Republicans -- were quick to rebuke Trump's performance on the world stage and Trump's refusal to call Putin out for interfering in the US election.

US charges Russian national with being a foreign agent The US government charged a Russian national heavily involved in gun rights with being a spy for the Russian government in the US and developing relationships "with US persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics."