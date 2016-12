9 last-minute Obama moves to stymie Trump's agenda With the finish line in view, President Barack Obama is entering a sprint. He's scaled up his executive power moves in a bid to solidify some of his legacy items before Donald Trump takes office. Many of his actions won't be easily reversed. Here's a look at what Obama's done since Election Day, and what […]

Obama to meet Democrats on efforts to block health care repeal President Barack Obama will head to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to meet with House and Senate Democrats on a strategy to block the Republican effort to dismantle his signature health care law.

South Korea: Kim Jong Un executed 340 in public According to a South Korean report, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sown a climate of fear by the use of public executions. CNN's Saima Mohsin tells the story.

Report: Russia won't kick out US diplomats after all Russia's Foreign Ministry has recommended that the Kremlin expel 35 US diplomats from Russia in response to sanctions announced by Washington, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

McCain calls hearing on cyber threats Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain has scheduled a hearing for Thursday on foreign cyber threats to the United States, including the Russian hacking in the 2016 US presidential election, a committee aide told CNN.

Trump on Russian hacking: It's time to 'move on' President-elect Donald Trump said it's time for the US to "move on to bigger and better things" following the sanctions announced by President Barack Obama Thursday against Russia, but said he'd be briefed next week about the issue.

Brave enough to cross world's highest bridge? The Beipanjiang Bridge in southwest China is now open to traffic. It is the highest bridge in the world at 1,854 feet.

Dow set to finish wild 2016 with a 14% gain The stock market should have carried a warning in 2016: Steep drops and sudden acceleration may cause whiplash.

George Michael autopsy results 'inconclusive' An autopsy on the body of on pop star George Michael proved inconclusive and further tests will be carried out, UK police said.