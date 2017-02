Manhunt underway for Florida man, woman wanted in 3 killings Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous man wanted in three slayings and a separate shooting over the past week in southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle.

Trump administration makes case for travel ban A federal appeals court is hearing oral arguments Tuesday evening to determine whether to lift a nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban against citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

Open carry stunt at Michigan police department backfires An on-camera stunt apparently designed to make a point about civil liberties ended in the arrest of two men Sunday.

10 dead in blast outside Afghanistan's Supreme Court At least 10 people are dead after an explosion Tuesday outside the Supreme Court in the Afghan capital, Kabul, sources told CNN. At least 20 people were wounded in the blast, according to Saleem Rasooli, head of Kabul's hospitals.

Source: A target of Yemen raid was al Qaeda chief A senior US military official told CNN Monday that intelligence collection wasn't the only objective of the recent military raid in Yemen but the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula had also been targeted.

Al Qaeda leader mocks 'the new fool of the White House' Days after a raid on an al Qaeda compound in Yemen led to the first US military combat death under Donald Trump, the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula released an audio message taunting the new American President.

For first time in history, VP breaks tie for cabinet nomination Vice President Mike Pence cast a historic tie-breaking vote Tuesday to confirm Betsy DeVos as the next education secretary after the Senate was evenly divided over the controversial pick.

WH official: We'll say 'fake news' until media stops attacking President Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, said Monday that the administration will continue using the term "fake news" until the media understands that their "monumental desire" to attack the President is wrong.

The Conway interview you need to see Top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway appeared on CNN's "The Lead" Tuesday in a 25-minute interview with Jake Tapper where they discussed President Donald Trump's falsehoods and the administration's treatment of the press.