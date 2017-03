Intrigue threatens to swamp his inner circle The darkening storm over Russia is now looming over President Donald Trump's innermost circle.

House probe into Russia's interference is stalled The House Intelligence Committee has scrapped all meetings this week amid growing partisan rancor now threatening to derail its investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign.

Kushner's meeting with Russian banker draws scrutiny The Russian banker who met with Jared Kushner in December has deep ties to the Russian government and was appointed to his job by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Timeline: Nunes' dead-of-night meeting, odd remarks CNN's Randi Kaye follows the trail of Rep. Devin Nunes' big reveal about the surveillance of Donald Trump's transition team.

Trump taking hammer to Obama's climate record President Donald Trump will sign a sweeping executive order Tuesday at the Environmental Protection Agency, which looks to curb the federal government's enforcement of climate regulations by putting American jobs above addressing climate change.

GOP not ready to abandon health care Republicans are focused on trying to come together after a major setback last week to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act -- and they aren't entirely ready to move on.

WH denies it tried to stop Yates' testimony The White House on Tuesday rejected allegations that it sought to prevent former acting Attorney General Sally Yates from testifying before Congress in the House Intelligence Committee's investigation of ties between Russian agents and Trump campaign officials.

GAO to look at Trump's Mar-a-Lago trips A government watchdog has told lawmakers that it would look into the security costs associated with President Donald Trump's routine trips to Florida and whether the United States Treasury has received payments from Trump for profits he has made from foreign government visits to his hotels.

Why Dems are worried about Gorsuch Appearing before a Senate panel last week, Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch minimized the role of judges in American democracy, referring to their "modest station." He presented a study in self-effacement, sprinkling his testimony with folksy expressions and sitting at a plain wooden desk rather than the customary draped table.