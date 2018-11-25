Number of missing in deadly California wildfire revised down, more rain on the way

The number of people still missing after a northern California wildfire obliterated the mountain town of Paradise, dropped to 249 on Sunday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said. The search for the dead will continue at first light Sunday, in the ash and rubble of the so-called Camp Fire that started on Nov. 8 and killed at least 85 people and destroyed nearly 14,000 homes, in and around Paradise, California, about 175 miles (280 km) northeast of San Francisco. The death toll was increased late Saturday night by one, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Source:: Yahoo