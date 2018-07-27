Northern California wildfires forces thousands to evacuate

The President's ex-attorney made secret recordings of his boss. Now he accuses him of lying about a meeting with Russians. What is Michael Cohen trying to do? What we know: This is the week that Michael Cohen officially declared war on Donald Trump. From the release of a secretly recorded tape of the two men talking about a potential payout related to former Playboy model Karen McDougal to the bombshell accusation that Trump knew about the much-discussed June 2016 meeting between his […]

Opinion: What Cohen's claim could mean for Don Jr. If Michael Cohen can show federal prosecutors credible evidence that President Donald Trump knew in advance about the infamous Trump Tower Russia meeting of June 9, 2016 -- as Cohen now reportedly claims -- the President's son could be facing perjury charges.

Trump disputes Cohen claim he knew of Trump Tower meeting President Donald Trump on Friday denied his former personal attorney Michael Cohen's claim that he knew in advance about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting in which Russians were expected to offer dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Lawmaker: Here's what Trump supporters will think Rep. Ryan Costello (R-PA) says the claim from President Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen that the President knew about the meeting with Russian officials in Trump Tower "clearly" contradicts Trump's position that he did not collude with Russians during the 2016 election.

Analysis: Cohen just dropped a collusion bombshell This may be the most important paragraph of Donald Trump's presidency:

Putin invites Trump to Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he is ready to go to Washington and has invited US President Donald Trump to Moscow, but there "has to be necessary conditions."

How this obscure court case could become a major problem for Trump Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled that a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump is violating the emoluments clause in the Constitution -- essentially profiting from his office via his Trump International Hotel in Washington -- could move forward. Emoluments aren't something the average person knows about, and most people aren't following this story […]

GOP Rep. called people on government assistance 'parasites' Republican Rep. Jason Lewis has repeatedly demeaned recipients of welfare and government assistance, calling them "parasites" and "scoundrels," and said the black community had "traded one plantation for another."