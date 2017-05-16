North Korea link emerges in global cyberattacks

White House under siege does damage control The crisis-battered White House battled to avert what one top GOP senator warns is a "downward spiral" on Tuesday, following reports that President Donald Trump divulged highly classified information to two top Russian visitors to the Oval Office.

Sources: Comey was so appalled by the request he shared it with other FBI officials Former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that President Donald Trump asked to end to the investigation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Source: Comey wants to testify about memos Former FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that President Donald Trump asked to end to the investigation of national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Toobin: 'Three words: Obstruction of justice' CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Tuesday if President Donald Trump told the FBI to end a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, then it would amount to obstruction of justice.

Graham: This may lead to a special prosecutor Leaders of the congressional investigations into Russian meddling into the US election last year are calling on former FBI Director James Comey to testify on the Hill following an explosive report released Tuesday that President Donald Trump asked Comey to end his investigation into his former national security adviser.

Trump's meeting with the Russians: Who else was there? President Donald Trump's consequential meeting with two of Russia's top foreign operatives earlier this month has cast a pall over his administration, raising questions about the President's ability to handle classified information when meeting with sometimes adversarial foreign leaders.

Tapper: CNN cautioned not to report details Trump revealed In March, CNN learned ISIS was developing laptop bombs to be used on international flights and was cautioned by Trump administration officials not to report certain details about the threat, including the city in which the intel was collected.

Borger: All the President's friends are worried A telling story: There is a friend of President Donald Trump's, who has known him for years -- and has defended him for just as long -- who now says he can't quite do it anymore. "I always thought that once he understood the weight of the office, he would rise to the occasion," this […]

Cillizza: McMaster may have made it worse for Trump National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster faced the press Tuesday afternoon in hopes of quieting the storm caused by a Washington Post report that the president had shared classified information with two top Russian officials during a visit to the Oval Office last week.