Cillizza: Priebus' hiring was an olive branch to GOP establishment. Now it's kindling. President Donald Trump fired Reince Priebus as his chief of staff on Friday, a move that completes a purge of Washington insiders from Trump's inner circle and virtually ensures an even harder turn into his outsider rhetoric and approach.

Priebus joins a long list of high-profile departures White House chief of staff Reince Priebus this week became President Donald Trump's latest senior-level official to leave the administration in the last six months.

Reince Priebus out in latest White House shakeup President Donald Trump has selected John Kelly as his new White House chief of staff, replacing Reince Priebus.

Begala: John Kelly can't fix the President CNN political commentator Paul Begala said that newly-announced White House chief of staff John Kelly can't fix what's wrong with the current administration, which Begala says is President Trump's impulsiveness.

Priebus: I talked with Trump 'for a few days about this' President Donald Trump's former chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said in his first interview since it was announced he would leave his role that Trump "wanted to go a different direction."

Opinion: Why Trump has an opportunity in Kelly In retired Marine General John F. Kelly, the President just got himself a no-kidding, bona fide, straight-shooting, full-tilt leader as a chief of staff.

White House week of chaos ends in open warfare President Donald Trump woke up Friday with a key campaign promise defeated and his staff in open warfare, the elements combining into a storm of chaos for a man who, six months into the job, is swiftly realizing the limits of his power.

Cillizza: Trump's manic, fantastical and utterly disastrous week Quick: Think back to Monday. Can you remember what happened at the White House and in Congress?

House Republicans rail against Senate GOP over health care bill's defeat House Republicans are fed up and openly blaming their Senate colleagues across the Capitol for torpedoing their party's pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare.