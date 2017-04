Projections: Le Pen, Macron advance in French elections Polls have closed in France's bitterly divisive presidential election. Early projections suggest Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen have made it through to the second round runoff

Cillizza: Why the French elections matter A presidential election in France is not usually the sort of thing that I would tell you to pay attention to. After all, it's hard enough to convince people that they should pay attention to elections in this country.

Voters go to polls in French election France has voted in the first round of balloting for a new president following a divisive and unpredictable campaign that had 11 names on the ballot.

Macron: Who is the novice centrist with no established party? He was once the subject of mockery in French political circles -- now it appears that Emmanuel Macron could have the last laugh.

Projections suggest Macron, Le Pen make runoff According to BFM, the top two candidates in the runoff will be Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. They will face off on May 7. CNN's Jim Bitterman and Hala Gorani report.

