Lawmakers voting on partisan lines back two articles against President Trump, setting the stage for a full House vote next week

Analysis: Vote is a grave repudiation of Trump • Finger pointing follows committee's approval of charges • Trump says Democrats are 'trivializing' impeachment

Analysis: Trump keeps making history -- but not how he wants to President Donald Trump is uniquely focused on his place in history. He's forever comparing himself to Abraham Lincoln or tweeting out -- as he did Friday morning -- that his popularity among Republicans is historically high. Trump views himself as a great president and wants to ensure his place in the historical record.

Trump: Democrats are making fools of themselves President Donald Trump responds to the House Judiciary Committee vote to move forward with articles of impeachment.

The moment: House panel passes articles of impeachment The House Judiciary Committee passed two articles of impeachment against President Trump. Now, the articles will head to the House floor.

Outcry: See what made GOP congressman so angry House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler paused his committee's debate on articles of impeachment before final votes until the following morning, prompting howls of protest from Republicans after a session that had stretched more than 14 hours.

13 year old arrested and 2nd person held after this college student was fatally stabbed • Student killed blocks from her college