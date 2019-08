She recorded her rapist's confession. Now, the Supreme Court could hear it. "I am sorry. I have been sorry. I will always be sorry for raping you."

Military sexual assaults increase sharply, Pentagon report finds Sexual assaults across the US military increased by a rate of nearly 38% in 2018, according to a report released by the Pentagon on Thursday.

Her rapist was convicted and jailed by a military court. Two years later, he was freed. Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) introduced Harmony's Law, a bill that would close the five year statute of limitations loophole for reporting sexual assault in the military. The top US military appeals court set the limitations in place in 2018 for sex assaults before 2006.

Admiral set to become Navy's top officer retires over inappropriate professional relationship A four-star US Navy admiral who was set to become the branch's top uniformed officer is instead retiring after his judgment was questioned over a professional relationship he maintained with a former Navy public affairs official who left the service amid allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Top US Navy SEAL tells commanders: 'We have a problem' The top US Navy SEAL recently sent a blistering letter to the force, writing in boldface type, "We have a problem," following several high profile incidents of alleged misbehavior by the US Navy's elite service members, CNN has learned.

GOP senator reveals she was sexually assaulted when she was a pilot in the Air Force Freshman Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona revealed Wednesday that she was raped while she served in the military.

Ex-pilot: I understand Martha McSally's pain Sen. Martha McSally's revelation that she was raped while serving in the military was shocking to many. During a Senate Armed Services subcommittee hearing Wednesday on sexual assault in the military, McSally -- who retired in 2010 at the rank of colonel in the US Air Force and was the first American woman to fly […]

Shanahan wants to criminalize sexual harassment in the military Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan told Congress Wednesday he is going to "criminalize" sexual harassment in the military. Shanahan is expected to issue a directive to the Defense Department making sexual harassment a stand-alone crime under military law, according to a US defense official.

