Brazil's President says losses at National Museum are too great to be calculated A massive fire engulfed Brazil's National Museum Sunday, destroying priceless artifacts dating back 200 years.

Government site revealed Social Security numbers A federal government transparency website made public dozens, if not hundreds, of Social Security numbers and other personal information in a design error during a system upgrade.

Report: GOP official resigns after calling kneeling NFL players 'baboons' According to the Beaver County Times, Carla Maloney, a Republican county official in Pennsylvania, has resigned after it was revealed that she'd written Facebook posts referring to kneeling NFL players as "baboons."

John McCain buried beside his 'wingman' The idea of being buried next to a friend likely never crosses the mind of most Americans.

Why saying Roe v. Wade is 'settled' isn't saying much When Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican who supports abortion rights, emerged from her office last month after her first meeting with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, reporters listened closely trying to divine whether she would back President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Florida gubernatorial candidate calls racist robocall targeting him 'deeply regrettable' Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on Sunday said a robocall aimed at mocking his race was "deeply regrettable" and took aim at his Republican opponent for saying Florida voters should not "monkey this up" by electing Gillum.

Microwaves suspected in attacks on US diplomats They've been described as sonic attacks -- bizarre, unexplained head injuries that spurred the United States to bring home diplomatic staff from China and Cuba. Now scientists are saying the ailments could have been caused by microwave weapons.

Opinion: A question lingers after pomp and emotion of funerals Sometimes, a funeral unites people to make change. Other times, the book is simply closed on a lost past.