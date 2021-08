Meanwhile, a nearby state is seeing more cases among children than at any other time during the pandemic With the continued spread of the more infectious Delta variant, health and elected officials warned that hospitals across the country are reaching critical levels of Covid-19 patients, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.

What Dr. Wen says to do if you get a breakthrough infection Covid-19 vaccines are very effective against preventing infection, but no vaccine is 100% effective. Fully vaccinated people can and do become infected. It's not known exactly how many of these breakthrough infections are occurring, as the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is not collecting national data this comprehensive. Based on reports from 25 […]

Opinion: Booster shots alone will not save us Breakthrough infections, or infections in those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, have become the most unsettling new development in the world's struggle to gain the upper hand over the pandemic. On Thursday alone, three US senators, all of whom had been vaccinated, announced they had tested positive for Covid-19.

Health officials warn people not to take a drug meant for livestock to ward off or treat Covid-19 Mississippi health officials are warning residents not to take an anti-parasitic drug -- in most cases, a formulation purchased at livestock supply centers -- to treat or prevent Covid-19.

'Avoiding masks is not in the Bible': Hear dad's passionate plea Justin Kanew, a father in Williamson County, Tennessee, shared how his 5-year-old daughter was one of a few students in her class wearing a mask on the first day of school.

University of Virginia disenrolls 238 students for not complying with university's vaccine mandate The University of Virginia has disenrolled 238 students for its fall semester on Friday for not complying with the university's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, according to a university spokesperson.

Analysis: More US adults want booster shots than are unvaccinated This week, US health officials announced plans to offer booster Covid-19 shots to all qualifying adults starting on September 20. If the FDA authorizes them and the CDC recommends them, the shots will be available eight months after a person received their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

