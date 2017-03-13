Nigerian vice president says he has Buhari's approval for everything

By Felix Onuah ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Monday he had the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari for “practically everything”, after taking the reins as acting president during Buhari’s absence for medical treatment in Britain. During the almost two-month absence, acting president Osinbajo drove policy changes, concluding an economic reform plan required for a World bank loan. Buhari is a northern Muslim, while Osinbajo is a pastor from the mainly Christian south.
Source:: Yahoo