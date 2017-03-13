Nigerian vice president says he has Buhari's approval for everything

Opinion: Why Putin is the world's most powerful man In my latest documentary, we describe Russian President Vladimir Putin as the most powerful man in the world. But why? After all, the United States -- and China, for that matter -- are more powerful countries than Russia.

Congressional deadline arrives for DOJ evidence on wiretap claims The Department of Justice is under pressure to provide any documents related to President Donald Trump's accusation -- presented so far without evidence -- that the Obama administration wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower during the campaign.

GOP health plan: Bad news for the old and poor The Congressional Budget Office has issued its judgment on the Republicans' American Health Care Act, and the picture is not pretty.

24 million fewer insured by 2026 under GOP health care law, CBO says Fourteen million more Americans would be uninsured under the House Republican health care bill than under Obamacare in 2018, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said Monday.

Schumer: CBO report should be knockout blow After the CBO report projected that 24 million fewer Americans will be uninsured by 2026, Democratic Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer blasted the GOP's health care bill, saying Republicans should turn back from their plan.

Paul Ryan in 2016: Not going to defend Trump Breitbart released an audio tape of House Speaker Paul Ryan from October 2016 saying he will not defend then-candidate Donald Trump.

Sperm donated in Florida may contain Zika, CDC says Sperm donated in three Florida counties since June 15 may be infected with the Zika virus, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned Monday.

Senator: King is leader of 'Make America White' Sen. Bob Menendez was asked about Rep. Steve King's comments about breeding outside "western civilization." Menendez said the remark was despicable.

The stealth Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch Neil Gorsuch's journey began with a covert mission in January. He snuck over to his neighbor's house to meet two White House aides in a rental car. From there, the group dodged camera crews and took country roads to a military base to board a plane headed toward Washington.