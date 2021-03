Bill passes after all-night vote-a-rama West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin brought the Senate to a standstill on Friday over a policy dispute that threatened to upend President Joe Biden's top agenda item -- a $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill -- and prompted a furious lobbying effort behind the scenes after Democrats thought they had party unity.

