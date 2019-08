In the aftermath of mass shootings, the difference between America's last President and its current one is jarringly clear It is a strange fact of unfolding American history that the country's first black President should be followed in office by a President who has openly said racist things.

Dayton shooter's ex-girlfriend speaks out The ex-girlfriend of the Dayton, Ohio, shooter tells CNN's Drew Griffin that "he was interested in what made terrible people do terrible things."

FBI opens domestic terror probe into Gilroy shooting The 19-year-old gunman who used an assault-style rifle to shoot people at the Gilroy Garlic Festival last week had a "target list" made up of religious institutions and political groups of both parties, as well as federal buildings and courthouses, authorities said.

5-year-old girl who lost her parents in El Paso massacre asks if she'll be shot next Skylin Jamrowski had just received the worst news of her young life.

New terrifying video shows Dayton shooting inside bar New cell phone video has been released from inside a Dayton, Ohio, bar where nine people were killed after a gunman opened fire. CNN's Brynn Gingras reports.

Analysis: Spotlight turns to McConnell's obstruction President Donald Trump didn't cite new gun legislation in his public remarks Monday, following the pair of deadly mass shootings over the weekend, and he won't have to worry about any such bills so long as Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the proud obstructionist of Capitol Hill, keeps them off the Senate floor.

Opinion: Strike back at mass shooters with tougher laws Federal law defines "domestic terrorism" but inexplicably does not make it a crime. Because there currently is no federal law criminalizing domestic terrorism, some mass casualty attacks -- including certain indiscriminate mass shootings -- can fall between the cracks and leave federal agents and prosecutors without a crime to investigate and charge.

Trump made 56 false claims last week President Donald Trump made 56 false claims last week, delivering his usual assortment of dishonesty about immigration, his popularity and his record.