Canada restricts its borders, New Jersey adds a curfew and Europe ends free travel as governments everywhere fight the coronavirus pandemic

Analysis: Trump unwilling to accept full reality of coronavirus

He planned to sell 18,000 bottles of sanitizer. Then Amazon stepped in A Tennessee man who stockpiled nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer has donated them to a local church after Amazon suspended his account. He is currently being investigated by the Tennessee Attorney General for alleged price gouging.

New Jersey issues an 8 p.m. curfew to restrict travel New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a curfew Monday that restricts travel from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to fight the spread of coronavirus.

US could lose 1 million jobs in March, former Trump adviser warns The United States could lose up to 1 million jobs in March because of the severe disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, former Trump administration economist Kevin Hassett warned Monday.

See Elba's message after getting virus Actor Idris Elba announced in a Twitter post that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

James Bond actress says she has virus A former Bond girl has announced she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.