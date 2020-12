US reports worst Covid daily death toll There were 3,157 Covid-19 deaths reported Wednesday -- a jump of about 20% from the previous record of 2,603 set on April 15 -- and health care systems are struggling to support the weight of worsening impacts.

Trump and Barr had 'contentious' White House meeting this week, source says President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr had a "contentious," lengthy meeting inside the West Wing this week after Barr told The Associated Press in an interview that the Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of fraud that would change the election outcome, one person familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition […]

Jake Tapper to interview Joe Biden and Kamala Harris today CNN's Jake Tapper will interview President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Thursday in their first joint interview since winning the election, the network announced Tuesday.

John Berman on Flynn's tweet: 'I cannot believe this' CNN political commentator and former Republican Congressman Charlie Dent criticizes former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for a tweet in which he calls on President Trump to declare martial law to force a re-vote for the 2020 election.

Analysis: Wait, so Republican senators care about tweets now? Texas Sen. John Cornyn is outraged -- OUTRAGED! -- that Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden said mean things about his fellow GOP senators on Twitter.

This is why Republicans are pushing back against Trump over military bill CNN's John Avlon breaks down why President Trump is threatening to veto this year's National Defense Authorization Act, if his request to kill Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, is not met.

SCOTUS sides with California religious ministry against state Covid restrictions The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a California ministry that argued the state's Covid-related restrictions on indoor services violated its religious liberty rights, the court's second such ruling on pandemic guidelines for churches in two weeks.