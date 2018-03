In less than 24 hours, President Trump, Stormy Daniels, Andrew McCabe and more created a litany of headlines While a good deal of America was likely focused on Friday's NCAA upset, the nation's capital was entrenched in its own kind of March Madness.

Analysis: The Saturday morning meltdown Watergate had the Saturday Night Massacre. Now, this generation's White House scandal has its own iconic moment — the Saturday Morning Meltdown.

After McCabe firing, Trump lawyer seeks end of Mueller probe President Donald Trump's attorney John Dowd is calling for the end of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling.

McCabe has been interviewed by Mueller's team, source says Much like fired FBI Director James Comey, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe wrote memos documenting his conversations with President Donald Trump before he was fired Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

Presidential historian: This was 'Friday Night Slaughter' CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley compares the firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to former President Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre."

Opinion: Trouble for Trump if Mueller meets Stormy Stormy Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, has a talent for stirring the publicity pot relating to his controversial porn star client. He dropped his latest morsels Friday during a drive-by of CNN and MSNBC's morning shows. In an interview with Chris Cuomo of CNN's "New Day," he said six additional women had come forward alleging sexual […]

Stormy Daniels' lawyer says some alleged incidents took place after Trump took office The lawyer representing the adult film star Stormy Daniels alleges that some of the accusations she's making against President Donald Trump occurred while Trump was in office.

How Melania is handling Daniels news CNN's Randi Kaye takes a look at how first lady Melania Trump keeps a low profile after porn star Stomy Daniels' claims of an alleged sexual encounter with President Trump.

Opinion: The Andrew McCabe I knew will move on from this firing As the news arrived Friday night that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had been fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, I felt a visceral numbness. The announcement had certainly been anticipated. Nonetheless, the expected blow still stunned the senses.