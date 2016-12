Gingrich: Trump dropping 'drain the swamp' "Drain the swamp" was a refrain of Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, but Newt Gingrich says the president-elect "doesn't want to use it anymore" now that he's knee-deep in alligators.

Trump taps Kellyanne Conway as 'counselor to the president' President-elect Donald Trump tapped former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway as "counselor to the president," the presidential transition announced Thursday morning.

Key UN vote on Israeli settlements delayed The Egyptians are delaying a showdown vote at the UN Security Council on a resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity after pressure from the Israelis to do so, a Western official said Thursday.

Oprah loses 40 pounds, gains big $ with Weight Watchers Shares of Weight Watchers surged 17% Thursday morning after the company unveiled a new ad campaign with Winfrey.

What millennials think of Putin's Russia They were born in the New Russia, after the old Soviet Union had collapsed. They've grown up in a different country from their parents and known just the one president all their lives.

Pregnancy changes moms' brains for years, study shows Women expect the physical changes of pregnancy, yet having a baby also produces some changes in the brain.

Girl who evacuated Aleppo describes life or death moment A young girl whose struggles in Syria's war-ravaged Aleppo gained wide attention via Twitter recalls the moment when she thought she was going to die.

Obama ends program once used to track Muslims President Barack Obama's administration said Thursday it was ending a dormant program that once was used to track mostly Arab and Muslim men.

'Jeopardy!' champ ends streak, but keeps big secret The cancer-stricken "Jeopardy!" contestant whose six-game winning streak ended Wednesday was fulfilling a lifelong dream.