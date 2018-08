Allen Weisselberg, a top figure in Trump's orbit, gave information about Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen A top figure in President Donald Trump's orbit has been granted immunity in the investigation into hush money payments made to two women who alleged they had affairs with Trump, a source familiar with the matter told CNN Friday.

New York AG plans criminal investigation into Cohen's taxes The New York State Attorney General's Office is poised to pursue a criminal probe of Michael Cohen's potential state tax law violations, having sought a criminal referral on the matter from the state Department of Taxation and Finance, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Cuomo confronts Conway on Trump's lie CNN's Chris Cuomo presses White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on President Trump's untrue statements regarding payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Opinion: What Trump gets right (and wrong) about 'flipping' We've become accustomed to President Trump criticizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, his own Justice Department and even Jeff Sessions, the man he personally selected to be his attorney general (over and over again).

Trump voters say he better not do this CNN's Jason Carroll speaks to Trump supporters on their stance about any possible pardons that President Trump could issue.

Trump fumes at Sessions, but worries about Mueller's reaction if he fires him Among President Donald Trump's litany of grievances and grudges, few ache with as much passion as his hatred of his own attorney general.

Analysis: Sessions a lot closer to being fired For the last year, Republican senators have been adamant about one thing: President Donald Trump cannot and should not fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Kellyanne Conway's husband pushes back on Trump's attacks on Sessions George Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, criticized President Donald Trump for failing to understand his job enforcing the law in the wake of Trump's attacks against his attorney general.

