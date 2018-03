Megan Barry steps down after pleading guilty to felony theft of property and a recent admission of an affair Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announced her resignation at a news conference Tuesday morning after she admitted to felony theft.

Watch her resignation speech Nashville Mayor Megan Barry announced her resignation at a news conference after she reportedly admitted to felony theft.

Analysis: The decline, fall and resignation of Mayor Megan Barry Nashville Mayor Megan Barry resigned Tuesday, just more than a month after news first broke of an extramarital affair between her and her former bodyguard. The scandal has engulfed the city and, with Barry's resignation, ended the career -- for the foreseeable future of a Democratic rising star.

Investigators looking into bodyguard's affair with mayor find nude photos in emails Newly discovered nude cell phone photos may be evidence Nashville's mayor and her former security chief were having an affair while he was being paid to be her bodyguard, authorities say in court documents disclosed Thursday.

Mayor admits affair with head of her security Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has apologized for having an affair with a member of her security detail.

Conway violated federal law in TV interviews, agency finds The US Office of Special Counsel announced Tuesday that White House aide Kellyanne Conway violated the Hatch Act on two occasions by "advocating for and against candidates" in last year's Alabama Senate special election.

Trump: No chaos at WH, 'only great energy' President Donald Trump rebuffed claims Tuesday that his White House is in chaos amid reports of high-profile departures and discord within the top ranks of the West Wing.