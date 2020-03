There are now 1,000 US coronavirus cases As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States reached 1,000 on Tuesday, officials further clamped down on large public gatherings and increasingly called for students to take classes online.

NYT: Test delays set back US response New York Times correspondent Dr. Sheri Fink details a report she co-authored that alleges a private lab in the Seattle area ran into federal and state administrative roadblocks as it tried to test for the coronavirus after the first cases were reported in the US.

Seven coronavirus questions, answered Get updates on coronavirus Newsletter | Podcast

See stark contrast between Trump and expert on coronavirus Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, provided an update -- and a warning -- during a White House briefing on the novel coronavirus. Fauci says there are a number of things that can be done to "interfere with the natural flow" of an outbreak such that it infects […]

Analysis: Why it's important that Trump hasn't been tested On Tuesday, CNN's Manu Raju asked President Donald Trump why he hadn't taken a coronavirus test given his potential exposure both at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month and with two members of Congress who had direct contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor reveals how city became hotbed for coronavirus New York Governor Andrew Cuomo explains why the state has designated a containment zone in the suburb of New Rochelle, where the National Guard was deployed to create a 1-mile "containment" area for two weeks.

Analysis: Coronavirus is about to change your life for a while If you thought coronavirus was no big deal or if you thought it was going to go away, wake up.