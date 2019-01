The President and his allies have launched a full-court press to convince Americans that there is a crisis on the Southern border. Here's the fuller picture. President Donald Trump and his allies have launched a full-court press to convince Americans, and skeptical lawmakers, that there is a crisis on the Southern border, and the only way to fix it is to approve billions of dollars for Trump's signature border wall.

Is Trump right about why we need a wall? CNN's Jim Sciutto looks at the arguments President Trump uses for a border wall and finds that they contain misleading claims, half-truths and everything in between.

Pelosi, Schumer to jointly give response to Trump speech House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will give the Democrats' response Tuesday night following President Donald Trump's speech making the case for money for a border wall to be included in any plan to reopen the government.

Fact-checking Trump's claim that there's a crisis at the border CNN's Tom Foreman fact checks President Donald Trump's case that there is a crisis at the US-Mexico border and the claim that the only way to fix it is to approve funding for Trump's signature border wall.

Opinion: This is presidential malpractice President Trump is taking to the airwaves Tuesday to deliver a prime-time speech he has billed as, "On the Humanitarian and National Security Crisis on our Southern Border." In one of the most classic gambits of 20th century presidential history, the President will try to use the power of the bully pulpit to increase public […]

Democrats block Middle East bill in the Senate over shutdown Senate Democrats blocked action on a bill unrelated to the ongoing government shutdown Tuesday, in protest of President Donald Trump's demands to fund a controversial border wall with Mexico in exchange for reopening the agencies.

Exclusive: TSA official warns of shutdown impact on security at California airport Excessive absences by TSA officers currently working without pay have "adversely impacted security operations" at a southern California airport, a high-ranking Transportation Security Administration official wrote Monday in an internal email obtained by CNN.