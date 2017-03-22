Newly restored shrine at Jesus's tomb unveiled

Witness: It was chaos. Tourists were panicking. UK Parliament in London is on lockdown after an incident. We are covering the latest below.

Witness: 'Horrendous, absolutely horrendous' UK police are investigating a "firearms incident" near the British parliament in London.

Trump, US lawmakers react to attack US officials are offering assistance to British authorities after an attack Wednesday on the Houses of Parliament in London that police there are treating as terrorism.

Raw video shows victims on bridge Multiple injuries have been reported after a firearms incident near the Houses of Parliament in London.

Crashed car smokes outside Parliament A car crashed into a gate by the Parliament building after a firearms incident.

The moment shots go off in London attack Video shows the moment gunfire rings out near UK Parliament.

Trump's personal communications may have been collected -- Nunes House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's personal communications may have been picked up by investigators through "incidental collection."

GOP in blitz mode on health care President Donald Trump warned his fellow Republicans of big losses at the ballot box if they fail to repeal and replace Obamacare.