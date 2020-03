As the disease stalks victims, it feeds on our instinct to be with loved ones who are suffering. That could kill us. Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | Timeline | Symptoms

Global pandemic kills more than 30,000

NYC Mayor: Only enough medical supplies to last the week New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN's Jake Tapper Sunday that the city, which has become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the US, only has enough medical supplies to last through the week.

Pelosi: 'As the President fiddles, people are dying'

Pelosi on Trump's statement: It's ridiculous In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticizes President Trump after the President seemed to brush aside a provision in the coronavirus stimulus bill that would provide oversight into how the Treasury loans out money to businesses.

New restrictions: CDC issues domestic travel advisory

Tapper to GOP gov.: Does your state think this is a hoax? CNN's Jake Tapper speaks with Gov. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) about Nebraska's battle with the coronavirus outbreak as well as President Trump's response to the pandemic.

Opinion: Donald Trump's special day When Donald Trump was growing up in the New York of the 1950s, Easter was a grand civic festival as well as a religious holiday. He was eight in 1955, when a balmy day brought out about two million people for the Easter Parade along and around Fifth Avenue. "Hats were large, small, sensible, silly, […]

Fauci says Trump agreed not to invoke a strict quarantine after intensive discussions Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that President Donald Trump decided not to impose a strict quarantine on parts of the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut after officials had "very intensive discussions" at the White House with the President last night.